Doris C. Bilbrey Jackson, age 95, of Searcy, AR, and formerly of the Leonard Community in Clay County, TN, passed away Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Searcy, AR. Funeral Services for Doris Jackson were conducted Tuesday afternoon, November 15, 2022 at noon from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with William Yokley officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Family & Friends served as pallbearers.
Doris C. Bilbrey Jackson was born May 17, 1927 in Clay County, Tennessee, one of nine siblings born to the late Edward “Ed” and Ada Condra Bilbrey. She married the love of her life, Robert Jackson, who preceded her in death. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Sissom, Evelyn Brown, and Lexie Shuppard, twin sisters, Lorene Long and Dorene Bilbrey, brother, Donald Bilbrey and daughter-in-law, Judy Jackson. Doris was a garment factory worked and was a member of the Bakerton Church of Christ.
Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law, Donnetta and Randy Jones of Searcy, AR; son, Bobby Jackson of Lafayette; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, David Bilbrey of Celina, James and Linda Bilbrey of Livingston.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Red Boiling Springs. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
