Dorothy Anne Meador was born on Feb. 22, 1955, in Nashville, to the late Billy Wayne Meador and Ellen Bennett Meador Willis. She was one of three children born to this union.
Along with her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by: her sister, Mary “Gigi” Holliman; brother, Fred Stephen Meador; and Fred’s wife, Linda.
Dorothy was a member at the Lafayette Church of Christ. She graduated high school and went on to attend the school of the blind for seven years.
Dorothy’s wish was to be able to work at the school but that never became a reality for her.
Dorothy enjoyed NASCAR and listening to music. She loved playing the piano.
Dorothy always had a smile on her face and love in her heart.
On May 5, 2021, at the age of 66 years, two months, and 13 days, Dorothy Anne Meador was called to her Heavenly home. She will be dearly missed by all. Dorothy Anne Meador is survived by: her nieces, Sandy Tucker (and husband, Harald), Stephanie Legon (and husband, Bubba), Becky Meador (and husband, Terry), Angie Meador Lancaster (and husband, Novis), Linda Michelle “Shelly” Holliman; and nephew, Michael Holliman (and wife, Andrea).
Funeral services were conducted on May 9 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Marty Meador officiating. Interment followed in Fred S. Meador Family Cemetery.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
