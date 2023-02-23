Dorothy Brown Swindle, 83, of Lafayette, passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette. Funeral Services were conducted on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. from chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Jackie Stagner and Anthony Hale officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Dorothy Brown Swindle
Craig Harris
