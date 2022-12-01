Dorothy Gray Brown, age 93, of the Haysville Community in Macon County, TN, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022, at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette, TN.
Funeral Services for Dorothy Gray Brown were conducted Tuesday afternoon, November 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Brother Mark Gammons & Brother Ken Roark officiating. Interment followed in the Hayesville Cemetery. Scott Gammons, Jon Mark Gammons, Eddie Blankenship, William Barrett, Thomas Cowden, Titus Carter, Jacob McClard, & Collin Barnes served as pallbearers.
Dorothy Gray Crowder Brown graced this world for 93 years and four months. Dorothy stepped through Heaven’s gates into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 26, 2022. She was loved by a host of family and friends. The daughter of Chesley and Myrtle Crowder of Haysville, TN, Dorothy enjoyed a youth spending time with her sister, Bobbie Jean, and brothers, Jack and Benny Crowder and many cousins. As a teenager, she was a member of the Haysville Junior Trio along with sister Bobbie, and cousin, Mary Blanche Law Brown. They traveled Macon County singing at various functions and sang at the Macon County Singing Convention.
Dorothy met and married William Brown who was lovingly known to all as “Bunny” at a ballgame at Amos, Kentucky. They were married on January 3, 1948. Dorothy and Bunny were saved by the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior in August 1948. They joined and had a lifelong membership at Salem Baptist Church in Amos, Ky. Together they raised three daughters, Cheryl Jean, Shelia Ann, and Teresa Lynn. She and Bunny were married for 37 years and four months until Bunny stepped through Heaven’s doors on April 25, 1985.
Dorothy was gifted with the needle. Her sewing was perfection. She made all the clothes for herself and their three daughters. Dorothy worked many years sewing for Formfitt-Rogers in Lafayette until she and Bunny moved their family to Murfreesboro. Dorothy enjoyed many years working for Warnaco. She lived in Murfreesboro until the passing of her loving and devoted husband, Bunny. During the many years thereafter, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Returning to reside in the Haysville Community of Macon County, she, once again, worked at the “Silk Mill” until it closed. Dorothy was devout in Bible reading and daily prayer.
The lord blessed Dorothy with a long life and allowed her to not only see her great-grandchildren, but her great-great-grandchildren as well. She is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl and husband, Larry Gammons, Shelia and husband, Randy Hargis, and Teresa Lynn and husband, Henry Mason, her brother, Benny Crowder, and grandchildren: Mark (Amanda) Gammons, Scott (Holly) Gammons, of Lafayette and Jacquelyn (Jason) Barrett and Janna (Tommy) Cowden of Murfreesboro. She had several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Also, a host of nieces and nephews. To say the least, the Lord blessed Dorothy with a large family who loved her as she loved them.
None of us know when the Lord will call us home. But if Dorothy could speak to us today, she would say that it is not when He calls us home, but to be ready when the call comes as she was ready. If she could speak today, she would tell us not to risk the call without knowing her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He beacons all today as He beaconed Dorothy that night in August 1948. “Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest: (Matthew 11:28). Now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2).
The large space that she filled in our lives and hearts will never be filled again. But we must take comfort knowing that she is at rest with her Savior and once again seeing her darling Bunny. As was similarly written in the obituary for Bunny, “So hold her hand in memory and it will guide you along a path that you may not stumble, stray, or fail to help show the way to others that will lead to Heaven and home. Yesterdays are gone now and can never return but hold fast to the memories that she left you and cherish them always for the memories are forever.” What we hold in memory is ours, unchanged forever.
Thank you for being a wonderful wife and mother.
From your most loving daughters,
Teresa Lynn Brown Mason
Cheryl Brown Gammons
Shelia Brown Hargis
I will see you with Jesus!
Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praised her:
29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”
30 Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;
but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.
31 Honor her for all that her hands have done,
and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com
