Dorothy Inez Pitcock, 98, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on February 15, 2023 at the Palace in Red Boiling Springs.
The family has chosen cremation, and a celebration of life service will be conducted on March 25 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Barry Armour officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
