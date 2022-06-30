Dorthy Bullington was born on March 23, 1933, in Macon County, Tennessee, to the late Burford Wilson Perdue and Sceva Hickman Perdue. She was one of seven children born to this union.
She married William Douglas Bullington on June 13, 1948. They were blessed thirty-nine years before his passing on September 16, 1987. Along with her dear husband and parents, Dorthy was also preceded in death by; Grandson, Dalton Webb; Brothers, William Henry Perdue, Ordis Wilson “Tom” Perdue; and Sisters, Velma Curtner, Addis Mae Perdue, Ruby Burton, and Eurine Akins. Dorthy always told that she got saved while lying in bed and got up to walk around to see how light she felt. She was baptized into Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist church and was later led to move her membership to Long Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Dorthy was employed at Marlene Industries. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching movies with her grandchildren, working puzzles, cross stitching, and crocheting. Most of all Dorthy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
On Monday June 20, 2022, at the age of eighty-nine years, two months, and twenty-eight days, Dorthy Bullinton was called to her heavenly home. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her, but our loss is truly heavens gain. Dorthy would want all of her family and friends to know, “It’s Alright!” Ms. Dorthy Bullington is survived by; Daughters, Sharon Day and husband, Scott, and
Beverly Key and husband, John; Son, Forrest Bullington and wife, Pam; Grandchildren, Anthony Bullington and wife, Karen, Cory Scott and wife, Lezlie, and Kayla Day; Great-Grandchildren,
Kelsey Bullington and Kyndal Bullington; Like her Own, Doris Yates and husband, Jerry, Sandy Goad and husband, Terry, Zach Goad, and Mattie Goad. Funeral services for Ms. Dorthy Bullington were conducted on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Jeff Blackwell and Elder Anthony Hale officiating. Interment followed in The Rocky Mound Cemetery.
