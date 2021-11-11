Doye Davis Gibson, age 87 of Lebanon and formerly of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Saturday evening, October 30, 2021 at the Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon, TN. Funeral Services for Doye Davis Gibson were conducted Wednesday afternoon, November 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Jimmy Cook officiating. Interment followed in the Smith Chapel Cemetery. Her family and friends served as pallbearers.
Doye was born January 20, 1934 in Clay County, TN, one of three siblings born to the late Raymond and Allie Biles Davis. On May 16, 1964, she married Joe William Gibson, who preceded her in death on February 3, 2016. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Homer and Amos Davis. Doye was a nanny to many children in Michigan, a seamstress and a member of the Church of Christ. She loved her family and especially taking care of her three grandchildren.
She is survived by: daughter & son-in-law, Linda Lou & Doug Degler; grandchildren, Connor Hackett, Dalton Hackett and Holden Hackett all of Castalian Springs; a host of many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements by the ANDERSON & SON FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandson
