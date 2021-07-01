Doyle Mae Scruggs Howser, 74, of the Wixtown community in Macon County, was born Friday, Nov. 15, 1946, in Davidson County. She was the fifth child born to the late Clarence Lee Scruggs and Hortense Harp Scruggs.
Doyle went home to be with her Lord on June 18, 2021, at her home.
Doyle was saved at 9 years old in the road during revival at New Zion General Baptist Church.
She attended Macon County Schools.
Doyle worked many different jobs in sewing factories around Lafayette and Westmoreland. She then began working at Macon County General Hospital as a nurse’s aide and the ward clerk.
Doyle retired in September of 2009 after 23 years of dedicated service.
She married her soul mate, Jerry Douglas Howser, on Nov. 15, 1960.
Doyle and Jerry shared a birthday and decided to make that their wedding day also. She was 14 at the time, and Jerry was 18. They celebrated almost 51 years of marriage before his passing on Sept. 27, 2011.
Doyle was a member and past matron of Lafayette Chapter No. 379 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served many offices and committees throughout the years, including serving at grand chapter.
Doyle was the current Tennessee Grand Representative to Oregon.
As a member of Miller’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Doyle served the church for more than 40 years as the Sunday school secretary. She also served on the communion and footwashing committee of the Mt. Union Association.
Doyle served at every Camp Carver. She loved helping feed and love on the kids each year. She was also a member of Rippling Hope Missions Team, traveling to serve in Jamaica.
Doyle’s hobbies and passions included her family, her church, Camp Carver, reading, cooking and traveling. In her later years, Doyle enjoyed traveling with her dear friend, Wanda Dobbs. She traveled with Wanda and with her family to many states and other countries. Doyle was known in at least three states and two countries for her famous coconut cake.
Along with her parents and dear husband, Doyle, was also preceded in death by: one sister, Mary Ann Scruggs; two brothers, Hollis Ray Scruggs, Earl Kenneth Scruggs; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Mae Scruggs.
She is survived by: her children; Penny Jenkins, Pamela Owen (and husband Tony), Terry Howser (and wife Audrey); six grandchildren, Brandon Owen (and wife Debra Jo), Aleisha Thompson (and husband Justin), Kyle Owen (and wife Heather), Clara Schmittou (and husband Aaron), Bryan Jenkins (and fiancé Katelynn), Jerryn Howser; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Hubert Scruggs (and wife Mary Lee); and two sisters-in-law, Louise Scruggs, Wilma King (and husband Harold). In addition, Doyle is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Our earthly loss is heaven’s gain. We all love you, Grandmammie.
Funeral services were conducted on June 22 from Miller’s Chapel General Baptist Church, with Joe West and Billy Freeman, Jr., officiating. Interment followed in Miller’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Brandon Owen, Kyle Owen, Bryan Jenkins, Jerryn Howser, Justin Thompson, Aaron Schmittou, Danny McCormick, Randy McCormick and Kirk Wix.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
