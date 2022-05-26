Dwight Gregory, age 78 of Westmoreland, TN passed away on, May 22, 2022 at the Westmoreland Car & Rehab in Westmoreland. Graveside Services & Interment was conducted Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. from the Will Gregory Cemetery in Pleasant Shade with Elder Eddie Gregory officiating.
Dwight Gregory
Andy Dennis
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Former candidate for director of schools suing school board
- Junior high students play roles in Adulting 101
- BlueCross Foundation selects Red Boiling Springs for a healthy million dollar project
- Farmers Market debuts for summer at Key Park
- Education: Macon County High School
- Education: Red Boiling Springs High School
- Community calendar
- Macon County's Jenkins makes state all-star team
Articles
- Gentry's Steakhouse, Lafayette's new eating option for fine dining, barn style
- Westmoreland man charged in death of Lafayette resident
- Red Boiling Springs hands over gas dispute to city attorney
- Aguilar named Macon teacher of the year
- School adds three school positions, approves budget
- MCHS top students of Class of 2022
- Police news
- First local youth hiring event a success
- Community calendar
- 4H Club participates in regional competition
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.