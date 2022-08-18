Dwight Lee Copas, age 63, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, at his residence. Dwight is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN. Graveside Services & Interment for Dwight Lee Copas were conducted Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from the Smith Chapel Cemetery with Josh Cowan & Tate Stevenson officiating. Randall Bray, Tyson Bray, Garrett Hudson, Bradley Bray, Tanner Stevenson, and Dylan Meador served as pallbearers.
Dwight Lee Copas was born June 23, 1959 in Macon County, Tennessee, the son born to the late Ray & Helen Bernice Browning Copas and departed this life August 10, 2022 at the age of 63 years, 1 months and 18 days. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Gary Hudson, & mother-in-law, Loretta Bray. Dwight worked as a press printer for Graphic Packing in Gordonsville for many years and a faithful member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include: Wife, Regena Copas, Daughters, Kaylie Leeann Copas & companion Dylan Meador, Beth Copas, Granddaughter, Zaya Meador all of Red Boiling Springs, Sister & Brother-in-law, Carol Ann & Rodney Coleman of Lakeland, FL., Father-in-law, Reed Bray, Sisters-in-law, Vickie Hudson all of Red Boiling Springs, Tammy & Tommy Stevenson of Fayetteville, Brothers-in-law, Randall & Tammy Bray, Tyson & Shalena Bray all of Red Boiling Springs, & a host of Nieces and Nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.