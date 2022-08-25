Eddie Wayne Sutton was born into this world on August 9, 1947, in Hartsville, Tennessee, to the late Dave Sutton and Dorthy Spivey Sutton. He was one of four children born to this union.
He married Linda Lou White on January 6, 1967; they were blessed with three children and shared 36 years together, before her passing on April 16, 2003.
Along with his dear wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his, brother, Larry Sutton. Eddie was saved by the sweet lord’s grace and was a member at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed trapshooting, playing cards, Camaros and spending time with his best friend Bo. Eddie loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age 75 years, and 10 days, Eddie Wayne Sutton was called to his heavenly home. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him, but our loss is truly heavens gain. He is survived by; children, Scotty Sutton and wife, Stacey, Tonya Patterson and husband, Mark, and Kayla Emerton and husband, Zach; grandchildren, Avery Wayne Sutton, Chase Jordan Koger, Dawson Wayne Koger, Jaxon Avery Emerton and Sutton Joy Emerton; siblings, Bryan Sutton and wife, Debbie, and Connie Sutton; sisters-in-law, Zelma Sutton, Teresa Ballou, and Brenda Frye and husband, Jack; devoted companion, Kaye Driver and her daughter, Kim Wilmore; and his best friend, Bo.
Funeral services for Mr. Eddie Wayne Sutton were conducted on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Brother Jim Carter officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were, Gerald Shockley, Robert Dyer, James Ford, Richard Cox, Garon Pare and Chris Sutton. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.