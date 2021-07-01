Eddy Phillip Clayborne, 71, of the Haysville community in Lafayette, passed away on June 22, 2021 at Macon Community Hospital Lafayette.
Funeral services were conducted on June 25 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Ricky Wilson and Terry Howser officiating. Interment followed in Haysville Cemetery.
Eddy Phillip Clayborne was born on Aug. 15, 1949, in Macon County, to the late Jewel Mason and Lavelle Polston Clayborne and departed this life June 22 at the age of 71 years, 10 months and seven days.
On Aug. 8, 1975, he married Wynona Atwell Clayborne. They shared 45 wonderful years together.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant brother.
Eddy was saved as a young boy and became a member of Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church. After he and Wynona married, he moved his membership to Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his church family very much.
Eddy spent 39 years teaching in the Macon County School System. During that time, he taught sixth grade, high-school geography, VIP math, VIP social studies and special education.
Eddy had a love for sports and was the Macon County High School assistant girls basketball coach for 10 years and coached the Macon County Junior High boys basketball team for many years.
He coached T-ball, Little League, and helped with the high-school baseball program for more than 10 years.
He especially loved basketball and working with the kids at all levels. When his son, Wes, was in the third grade, he started the third and fourth-grade basketball league that was a learning league that has continued on until the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eddy was an avid gardener and took great pride in what his garden produced. He loved sharing it with others.
He also loved mowing and keeping a neat looking yard.
Ten years ago, Eddy received the blessing of a liver transplant. This gift allowed him and Wynona to travel to many different places. They had traveled to 42 states and hoped to travel to all 50 states.
Survivors include: his wife, Wynona Atwell Clayborne of Lafayette; sons, Wes (and wife Whitney) Clayborne of Lafayette, Orry Clayborne of Memphis; grandchildren, Gavin Clayborne, Greenley Clayborne, Reagan Clayborne, Piper Clayborne, Baker Clayborne; brother, Kenneth (and wife Louise) Clayborne of Melbourne, Florida, Lee (and wife Pat) Clayborne of Columbia, Steve (and wife Betty Sue) Clayborne of Lafayette; sister, Agnes Bartlett of Gallatin; and sisters-in-law, Melinda (and husband Jeff) Downing of Fountain Run, Kentucky, and Audrey (and husband Terry) Howser of Haysville.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
