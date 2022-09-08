Edna Meadows, 93, of the Union Camp Community in Macon County, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 1, 2022 at the Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, TN. Funeral Services for Edna Meadows were conducted Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Ron Harper officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Mike Cook, Jake Wilbanks, Grant Meadows, Grayson Meadows, David Harper, & Jason Patterson served as pallbearers.
Edna Cathodine Wakefield Meadows was born June 16, 1929 in Macon County, TN, the daughter born to the late Floyd & Betty Jenkins Wakefield, and departed this life September 1, 2022 at the age of 93 years, 2 months, & 16 days. She married the love of her life, EC “Comer” Meadows on December 23, 1946. They shared 75 wonderful years together. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Loraine Barton, Ruby Clark, & Edith Cook, brothers, Manson Wakefield, Lovell Wakefield. Edna was a member of the Bakerton Church of Christ and she was a seamstress for many years.
Survivors include: Husband, EC ”Comer” Meadows of the Union Camp Community, Children, Dr. Terry & Marcia Meadows of Tarpen Springs, FL, Janie & Ron Harper of Murfreesboro, Phillip & Kathy Meadows of Brentwood, Mark & Kelly Meadows, LaNita Bowman all of Murfreesboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
