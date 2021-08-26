Edwin McWhirter, 89, of Bethpage, passed away on Aug. 22.
The service was held on Aug. 25 at Westmoreland’s Woodard Funeral Home with, Billy Traughber and Duane Garner officiating. Visitation was held prior to the funeral service.
Interment followed in Upper Bethpage Cemetery.
