Elder Heath Dodson, 33, of the Sunrise Community in Macon County, TN passed away Monday morning, December 6, 2021 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Heath is at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette. Funeral Services were conducted Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church with Elder G.W. Knight, Elder Jeff Likens, & Brother Barry Brawner officiating. Interment followed in the Sunrise Cemetery. Visitation was at The Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette on Thursday at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday at the Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until his service at 11 a.m. Daniel Brawner, Will Downing, Matt Barnett, Sam Popielarz, Tyson Jenkins and Tucker Smith served as pallbearers. Casey Cole served as honorary pallbearer.
Heath Ray Dodson, born 8/8/88, August 8, 1988, one of two siblings born to Marty & LeAnne Dodson, and went to be with the Lord December 6, 2021 at the age of 33 years, 3 months, & 28 days. Heath and Brittny wed and started their wonderful life together on May 26, 2012. They have two beautiful boys, Bryce Cooper, 6 years old, and Jace Lee, 3 years old. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Rex Mayes and Shirley Nixon. Heath was saved at 7 years old at 9pm on Monday, August 28, 1995, at Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church Revival, with Anthony Barber preaching. He was baptized on September 10, 1995, into Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor Tom Carter. He graduated from RBS High School in 2006 & from Tennessee Tech University in 2009 with a degree in Ag Engineering. He was called to preach in 2006, giving his first sermon on July 2, 2006, at Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church. He was ordained by Hilltop Missionary Baptist Church on January 13, 2018, to pastor at Knob Spring Missionary Baptist Church in Carthage, TN. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved spending time with his family. Together they enjoyed worshipping the Lord, hunting, and riding horses. Heath was a lover of food and mountain dew. He will most be remembered for his love and work for the Lord. He carried a heavy burden for the lost. He loved God’s church and longed for people to have a desire to serve God.
Survivors include: Wife, Brittny Bowers Dodson, Sons, Bryce Dodson and Jace Dodson, Father & Mother, Marty and LeAnne Mayes Dodson, Brother and Sister-in-law, Dusty and Elizabeth Dodson, Paternal Grandparents, Jack Dodson and Barbara Dodson, Maternal Grandmother, Linda Mayes, Nieces, Kinsley Dodson and Hadley Smith, Nephews, Mason Dodson & Levi Smith, Father-in-law & Mother-in-law, Kevin & Shari Bowers, Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, Brooke & Tucker Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, anderson
