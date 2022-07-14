Elder Jerry Smith, age 80, of Lafayette, TN, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 30, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Services were conducted Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Tucker Smith & Elder Ricky Wilson officiating. Interment followed in the Sunrise Cemetery. Skylier Lee, Gage Carr, Lukas Smith, Corey Hesson, Jeremy Robinson, Josh Robinson, & Jake Kempf served
as pallbearers.
Elder Jerry Smith was born March 7, 1942 in Macon County, TN to the late Dan Prendle & Lottie Odel Hale Smith, and departed this life June 30, 2022 at the age of 80 years, 3 months, & 23 days. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by first wife, Joyce Rush Smith, son, Troy Smith, step son-in-law, Bobby (Moochy) Hesson, brothers, Prendle, Jimmy, & 2 infant brothers. He retired from being a Construction Masonry. Elder Jerry has been a proud member of the Red Boiling Springs Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years.
Survivors include: Wife, Mary Dee Smith, Sons, Paul Smith, Roy (Tina) Smith, Daughters, Carolyn Smith, Wanda (Jim) Carr, Step Daughters, Darlene Hesson, Connie (Randy) Robinson, Step Son, Barry (Kim) Cothron, Sister, Naomi (James) Chaffin, Brothers, Larry (Elizabeth) Smith, Harry Smith, Daughter-in-law, Beth Smith, 11 Grandchildren, & 8 Great-Grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
