Elese Wilmore Archer, age 104 of Lafayette, TN passed away Thursday night, December 15, 2022 at the Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon, TN.
Funeral Services for Elese Wilmore Archer were conducted Sunday afternoon, December 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Don Curtis officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Billy Wilmore, Mac Wilmore, Jerry Wilmore, Tony Wilmore, Derric Rawn, and Josh Hagan served as pallbearers.
Elese Wilmore Archer was born November 4, 1918 in Macon County, TN, the daughter born to the late Sam and Mollie Smith Wilmore, and departed this life December 15, 2022 at the age of 104 years, 1 month, and 11 days. She married the love of her life, Komis Drury Archer who preceded her in death on February 2, 1997. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by 3 siblings. Elese was a member of the Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a sales clerk at the former Lafayette dry goods for many years.
Survivors include: Daughter, Shirley and Robert Knowles of Lebanon, Granddaughter, Pamela Blankenship Rawn, Great-Grandchildren, Derric and Alethia Rawn, Katherine Rawn Anderson all of Manchester, 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Aeriana, Ezra, Kaylee and Kara.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com
