Elizabeth Ann “Rooney” Sloan, 71, of Lafayette, and formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on July 8, 2023, at her residence.
The Martinsville, Indiana, native was a retired employee of Envive Health Care and a daughter of the late Harry Eugene Northern and Mildred Agnes Haggard Northern.
She is survived by: one son, Jason Sloan (Lori) of Scottsville, Kentucky; two daughters, Peggy Clark (Joe) of Lafayette, TN; Beth Sloan of Scottsville; two brothers, Dwight Northern (Gloria) of Indianapolis, Curtis Northern (Tena) of Knights Town, Indiana; one sister: Peggy Roberts (Kenny) of Junction City, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Justin Green, Kaitlyn Way (Matt), Jeffrey Nelson, Hunter Nelson, Jacob Sloan; and seven great-grandchildren, Aaron Way, Addalynn Way, Jace Green, Keira Green, Andrew Way, Taylee Nelson and Ayden Way.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Sloan (Donald).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Independent Nazarene Church, with Donnie Bates officiating and burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Indianapolis. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 7
p.m. last Monday at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville, Kentucky, and will be held again this coming Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday at Independent Nazarene Church in Beech Grove, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.