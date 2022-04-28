Elizabeth “Liz” Ray Speck, age 85 of Lafayette, TN passed away early Friday morning, April 22, 2022 at her residence in Lafayette, TN.
Liz is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette. Funeral Services for Elizabeth “Liz” Ray Speck were conducted Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Pastor Ron Mathis officiating.
Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
