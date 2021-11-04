Mr. Elton Lee Mathews, 48, of Hartsville, passed away October 25, 2021. Funeral services with Military Honors were conducted on Saturday, October 30, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Phillip Brawner officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson and Son Memorial Park.
Elton Mathews
Megan Purazrang
Editor
