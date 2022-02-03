Elva Ella Stallard, age 88 of Hartsville, TN passed away Thursday evening, January 19, 2022 at her residence in Hartsville, TN. Elva is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN. The Family has chosen Cremation and a Celebration of Life service for Elva Ella Stallard will be held at a later date.
Elva was born August 5, 1933 in New Kensington, PA, to the late James Vincent & Helen (Mitcheltree) Como. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Bryan Booth & Harley Stallard. Elva had an Associate’s Degree and was an accountant for many years. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Survivors include: Husband, Harley Stallard, Daughters & Son-in-law, Virginia & James Vaughn, Debra Booth, Elizabeth Stallard all of Hartsville, Sons, William Booth, Mike Stallard both of Lafayette, & 10 Grandchildren & 1 Great-Grandson.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonand
