E.C. Meadows, 95, of the Union Camp community in Macon County, passed away on July 18, 2023 at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
Funeral services were conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Ron Harper & William Yokley officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Dylan Bowman, Jonah May, Jake Wilbanks, Grant Meadows, Grayson Meadows, David Harper, and Jason Patterson served as pallbearers.
Estel Comer “E.C.” Meadows was born on Feb. 9, 1928, in Jackson, the son born to the late Claude and Stella Donoho Meadows, and departed this life on July 18, 2023, at the age of 95 years, five months, and nine days.
He married the love of his life, Edna Wakefield Meadows, on Dec. 23, 1946. She preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2022. They shared 76 amazing years together. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Casper Meadows.
E. C. served as the Pastor of Bakerton Church of Christ for 20-plus years.
Survivors include: children, Dr. Terry and Marcia Meadows of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Janie and Ron Harper of Murfreesboro, Phillip and Kathy Meadows of Brentwood, Mark and Kelly Meadows of Murfreesboro, LaNita Bowman of Murfreesboro; sister, Emogene Darby of Plymouth, Michigan; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sue Meadows of Sikeston, Missouri; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
