Ethan Russell, 31, of the Walnut Shade community in Macon County, passed away Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022 at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center. Funeral Services were conducted Thursday afternoon, August 25, 2022 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Jack Honeycutt officiating. Interment followed in the Smith Chapel Cemetery.
