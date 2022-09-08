Evelyn Thomas Cole, 90, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at Hendersonville Hospital. Funeral Services were conducted Friday, September 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Dale Strong officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Billy Joe Carver, Billy Lane Carver, Danny Hauskins, Nick Hauskins, Russ Vincent, & Chad Morin served as pallbearers. Gene Embry & Kenneth Hollis served as honorary pallbearers.
Evelyn Thomas Cole was born November 20, 1931 in Macon County, TN, the daughter born to the late William C. & Katherine O. (Dixon) Thomas, and departed this life August 31, 2022 at the age of 90 years, 9 months, & 11 days. She married the love of her life, Roy Benton Cole, Jr. who preceded her in death on March 23, 1996. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her twin grandsons, Trevor & Tyler Cole. Ms. Evelyn was a member of the Church of Christ. She was the Matriarch of The Thomas House for many many years.
Hailing from an era where grace, class, and poise were bedrock, Evelyn Cole personified these traits and demonstrated them in her life. She welcomed all into her home while shining like a jewel, or perhaps wearing one, eliciting a sparkle of a time gone by. Clever, beautiful, and classy, Evelyn’s impact will be remembered in how she made you feel. She welcomed us all into her family and her home. We will miss Evelyn and her turns of phrase (like death eating a cracker!) but will continue to remember her sparkle.
She is survived by: Sons, David Cole, Darrell & Cherry Cole, Great-Grandchildren, Ocean Cole, Journey Cole, & Memphis Cole all of Red Boiling Springs.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
