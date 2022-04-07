Mrs. Fay E. Meador, age 85, of Watertown, New York, (formerly of Westmoreland, TN), passed away on March 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years.
Funeral services for Mrs. Meador were April 4 at the chapel of Woodard Funeral Home, Westmoreland, TN, with interment in the Rocky Mound Cemetery.
Fay was born May 24, 1936, in Lafayette, TN. She was the daughter to the late Jerry and Vera Johns Tuttle. She married Carlton C. Meador, December 26, 1964. Together they operated Meador Catering Company
for several years. Carlton passed away May 30, 2001.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Dianne Meador, Watertown, NY; grandsons, Brian (Kathlien) Meador, Robert (Alicia) Moyer, 5 great-grandchildren all of Watertown, NY; 3 brothers Danny, Billy and Jerry Tuttle all of Tennessee. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Bobby Tuttle.
