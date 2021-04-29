Faye Troutt, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on April 19, 2021.
Mrs. Troutt is survived by: her daughter, Kelly (Kevin) Rich; grandchildren, Taylor Rich, Tyler (Destiny) Rich, Kelsey Rich, Ashton Rich; brothers, Freddy Carr, Jerry Carr, Raymond Carr, David (Janet) Carr; sisters, Brenda (Steven) Robertson, Patsy (Kenneth) Bennett, Cathy (Doyle) Hawkins; and sister-in-law, Betty Carr.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, A.W. and Gerald O’Dean Carr; her husband, Edward Cantrell “Bud” Troutt, Sr; son, Edward Cantrell “June Bug” Troutt, Jr; and her brother, Leon Carr.
The service was held on April 23 at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, with Anthony Hale and Michael Robertson officiating. Interment followed in Forest Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation was held on April 22 at Woodard Funeral Home and on April 23 prior to the service time at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.
