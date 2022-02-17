Frank Austin Lynch, age 86 of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Thursday evening, February 10, 2022 at his home. The family has chosen cremation and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Frank Austin Lynch was born May 10, 1935 in Montgomery County, Tennessee, a son born to the late Frank & Katie Helums Lynch. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Lynch, brother, David Lynch, and grandson, Eric Jones. Frank was a store manager at Southland Corporation and he proudly served his country in the United States Marines.
Survivors include: daughter, Janie Lynch Hall; sons and daughter-in-law, Terry & Christie Lynch all of Red Boiling Springs, Gary Lynch and companion, Lisa Ramsey of Bell View; 4 grandchildren, Cassey Lynch, Shauna Ferguson, Tanner Lynch, Janna Ferguson; devoted caregiver, Jennie Hatcher of Gamaliel, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.ander
sonandsonfuneral
