Fredrick Thomas Rowland, 69, of Lafayette, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Tom was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 19, 1951, to the late Robert A. Rowland and Elizabeth A. Coridan Rowland.
Tom ran track and field and cross country at Greenfield High School in Greenfield, Indiana.
He married Melissa McFerrin Jones in 1971.
Tom started his career in telecommunications as a temporary contract worker for Hancock Rural Telephone Cooperative in 1969 as a recent high-school graduate and at only 18 years old.
“Hancock was changing from a 10-party open wire system to a one-part buried system,” Tom said. “I spent the summer laying wire and rewiring many subscribers’ houses for the switch.”
After that first summer, he spent another 10 years with Hancock, working in installation repair and central office operations, before taking on a managerial role within the cooperative as supervisor of installation and maintenance. That background gave him an important perspective on the daily operations of a telco.
In 1979, Tom became the general manager of Davies-Martin County Rural Telephone Cooperative in Montgomery, Indiana. In 1984, Tom was hired as the general manager of North Central Telephone Cooperative in Lafayette, where he retired in 2008. He has a long, distinguished history in telecommunications.
He is a past member and chairman of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative Board and served for 13 years on the Group Health Program Trustee Committee, a highly-technical leadership position that guides NTCA health program.
In addition to leading NCTC and the NTCA board, he was active on numerous state and association boards, including the Tennessee Rural Communications Cooperative Association, the Kentucky Telephone Association and the Tennessee Telecommunications Association. In addition to serving as the president of the Rural Telephone Finance Cooperative, he was also president of NTCA and the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative. He dedicated his career to North Central Telephone, the employees and customers to bring NCTC into the 21st century and make it a leading company in the rural telecommunications world.
Tom loved to read, collect and restore antique telephones, mow his property, watch old Western shows, and — most of all — his grandchildren. He would sit at the end of the driveway every day and wait for his grandchildren to get off the school bus.
Tom is survived by: his wife, Melissa Rowland; son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Ashley Rowland; daughter and son-in-law, Alexis and John Boxold; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Kay Rowland, Bill and Linda Rowland, Rick Rowland; sister and husband-in-law, Maribeth and Faril Ward; grandchildren, Taylor Boxold, Hannah (and husband Morgan) Leonard, Isabella Boxold, Gryphon Rowland, Sophia Boxold, Karalena Boxold, Greer Rowland; and great-granddaughter, Emma Lynn Medrano-Boxold.
Funeral Services were conducted on Jan. 30 from the Holy Family Catholic Church, with Vic Subb officiating.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
