Free Allen Dyne, 46, of Bethpage, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 peacefully at his home.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1974, in Corry, Pennsylvania, a son of Gloria Silvis Dyne-Zuendel of Spartansburg, Pennsylvania, and the late Alvin Dyne of Centerville.
He was raised and educated in Corry. He loved playing football for the Beavers and was on their 1992 undefeated team.
Prior to graduation, he would party (sshh, don’t tell his mom) at the pond with Herp, Bud, Turner, Pean Dog, Southy, Kafferlin, Doc, McChesney, Wit and a slew of others.
After graduation, in 1993, Free moved to Tennessee with his best friend, Darek Murdock, and worked in construction and as an iron worker for most of his adult life before getting a job with SBA Communications, which he absolutely loved.
Free loved Tennessee and all of the friends and family he gained while living there.
Everyone that ever met him would say he was as honest and respectful as anyone could ever be. He was someone you could count on, and life without him will be difficult.
Free loved playing pool, listening to Ozzy and living life to its fullest. He wouldn’t want anyone to shed a tear but to be excited for when we meet again.
In addition to his mother, Free is survived by: his step-father, Donnie Zuendel; three brothers, Josh Dyne (and his wife, Marcelle) of Corry; Sam Dyne (and his wife, Missy), Ben Dyne (and his fiance, Lindsay Raines) of Spartansburg, Pennsylvania; and his companion, Jennifer Nava of Bethpage. Also surviving are nine nieces and nephews, including Veda, Kessli, Lucas, Haylee, Alex, Jameson, Jackson, Sadye and Shawntel.
Visitation and the funeral service was held at Relevant Church — located at 100 W. South St. in Corry — on July 13, with Les Utegg officiating.
Funeral arrangements were under the care of Bracken Funeral Home.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.brackenfh.com.
