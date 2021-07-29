Gary Lee Stump, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on July 2, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
There will be a celebration of life for Gary on Aug. 7, 2021, at their home beginning at 2 p.m.
Gary was born in Williamson, West Virginia, to the late Floyd Stump and Bettie Mutter Stump.
He was employed in the shipping department at Drew Foam.
Gary enjoyed gardening, and he loved being outdoors.
Gary loved his family above all else and loved spending as much time as possible with them. He will be dearly missed by his family and loved ones.
Along with his parents, Gary was also preceded in death by: his son, P.J. McIntyre; granddaughter, Jasmine Brittney Mercedes Stump; and brother, Charles Stump.
Gary is survived by: his wife, Reba Crosley Stump; and his children, Michael Stump, Jimmy Stump, Matthew Stump, Dorothy Sircy, John McIntyre, James McIntyre and Charles Whisnent. Twenty-six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, four brothers, and eight sisters also survive.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
