Gary “Monk” Sadler, 68, of Red Boiling Spring, passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2022, at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center. Funeral Services were conducted Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Elder Tim Towns officiating. Interment followed in the Sadler Family Cemetery.
