Gary Thomas Wayman, age 67, of the Dry Branch Community in Macon County, TN, passed away on December 19 at his residence.
The Family has chosen Cremation for Gary Thomas Wayman and there are no services planned at this time.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN. Directors, 615-666-4011.
