Gary Wayne “Chicken Man” Jenkins was born into this world on Oct. 2, 1951, in Lafayette, to the late Jesse T. Jenkins, Jr., and Betty Jean Meador Perrigo.
On Monday, May 15, 2023, the angels carried Gary to his Heavenly reward at the age of 71 years, seven months, and 13 days.
The Lord saved Gary’s soul on a Friday many years ago. He was baptized into New Design Missionary Baptist Church and was faithful to attend as long as his health permitted.
Gary served his country and joined the United States Air Force on Aug. 31, 1971. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 30, 1977.
He married his wife and best friend, Ethelda Joyce Law, on Jan. 10, 1986. They were blessed to raise three children and spend 32 years together before her passing on March 17, 2018.
Gary loved trading, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play, and spending time with his family and grandkids.
Along with his mother, father, and dear wife, Gary was also proceeded in death by: his daughter, Kimberly Lee Jenkins; step-father, A.P. Perrigo; step-mother, Emerjean Jenkins; sister, Tammy Jenkins; and infant brother, Tony Perrigo.
Gary will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him, but he is now reunited with his “Pellie.” Gary is survived by: his sons, Jeremy Marshall, Scotty Jenkins (and wife, Joni); grandchildren, Bryson Jenkins, Hunter Jenkins, Kierston Jenkins, Bella Jenkins, Amelia Jenkins, Keegan Jenkins, Myles Jenkins, Brianna Santillan, Issac Marshall, Kennedy Marshall; and great-grandchildren, Ophelia Jenkins and Easton McFayden.
Funeral services were conducted on Friday from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Tim Lowhorn and Brian Flynn officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Johnny Coley, Chris Phillips, Darrell Jenkins, Jason Brooks, Bryson Jenkins, Isaac Marshall, Hunter Jenkins, Scott Day, Billy Bransford and John Sewell.
Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
