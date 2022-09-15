Gary Wayne Gregory, 62, of the Rocky Mound community in Macon County, passed away on, Sept. 4, 2022 at the Alive Hospice in Nashville. Memorial Services were conducted Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Brother Joe Hudson officiating. Interment followed at a later date in the Rocky Mound Cemetery.
