George Emerson Ridenour, Sr., 72, of Lafayette, and formerly of Hartsville, passed away on Sept. 9 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. A celebration of life will be conducted on Thursday at 6 p.m. from the St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsville, with Rev. Denzil Bryant officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Haysville Cemetery in Lafayette.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette was entrusted with the arrangements.
