George Henry Jones was born on April 28, 1938 to the late Clarence Mitchell Jones and Lassie Victoria Pirtle Jones. He was one of three sons born to this union. George married Miss Helen Y. Blackwell on July 21, 1956. They were blessed to raise six children and shared over sixty years together before Helen’s passing on November 25, 2016. Along with his dear wife and parents, George Henry Jones was also preceded in death by Son, Jerry Jones; Daughter, Wanda Darlene Jones; Son-in-law, Billy “Wild Bill” Brooks; and Brothers, James Jones and Hollis Jones. George was a self-employed business man. He owned and operated Jones Car Wash for twenty years, before retiring.
George was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed his time out on the water or fishing from the banks. Most of all, George loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, George Jones departed this life for his Heavenly Home at the age of eighty-three years, five months, and fourteen days. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. George Henry Jones is survived by; Daughters, Lavone Driver and Husband, Terry, and Elaine Brooks; Sons, Larry Jones and Wife, Shelia Copas, and Cody Roark; Daughter in law, Lisa Jones; Grandchildren, Jeff Dallas and Companion, Drew, Heather Creek and Husband, Justin, Dustie Wood and Husband, Justin, and Jason Jones; Great-Grandchildren, Jax Dallas, Emma Creek, Lillie Creek, Kaleb Wood, Kallie Wood, Kendall Wood, Kolton Wood, and Cainon Roark. Funeral services for George Henry Jones were conducted on Friday, October 15, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Anthony Hale and Brother Troy Mungle officiating. Interment followed in the Nelson McDonald Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Jeff Dallas, Jimmy Dallas, Cody Roark, Andy Miller, Stan Joergens, and Jason Jones. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
