Georgia Ann Flippin Boles, 83, of the Bethany community in Macon County, passed away on July 14, 2021, at her home. Funeral services were conducted on July 16 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Jimmy Cook and Joe West officiating. Interment followed in Bethany Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers were all members — past and present — of the Macon County Election Commission. Active pallbearers were Chad West, Josh Boles, Landon West, Garron West, Jacob Hunt and Jack Harvey McCall.
Georgia Ann was born on March 28, 1938, in Macon County, one of three daughters born to the late Freeley and Geneva Reagan Flippin.
Born and raised in Macon County, Georgia Ann Boles graduated from Macon County High School before venturing off to Tennessee Tech to receive a bachelor of science degree in business and a master’s degree in psychology and counseling.
Georgia Ann got her first taste of teaching in a high-school business class at Red Boiling Springs School, where she spent a year falling in love with the profession.
In 1960, she met a boy named Harvey Boles, who, on their first date to see the movie “Gone with the Wind,” swept her off her feet. The young couple married on June 10, 1961 and set off to Nashville, where Georgia Ann worked at First American National Bank and Harvey took on a management position at Sears.
The Boles were blessed with their son, Tony, in 1962, and when Harvey became eager to open his own real estate business in 1970, the threesome traveled back to their Macon County roots. Georgia Ann went back to teaching at Red Boiling Springs High School. Teaching was something that she always wanted to do.
Georgia Ann continued to teach her high-school business class until 1980, when she became the newest guidance counselor at Macon County High School.
“My favorite thing about that job was the relationship I had with the students,” she said.
On July 13, 1986, Harvey passed away due to a farming accident, which left Georgia Ann heartbroken.
In 1995, Georgia Ann took on the role of vocational counselor at Macon County High School. She advised them on what classes to take and helped students not only with personal problems but in making decisions that would help them face life after high school.
Georgia Ann was a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, and she served a year as the president of the Upper Cumberland Guidance Association and was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an organization for key women teachers.
She was inducted into the Red Boiling Springs Teacher’s Hall of Fame in 1999 and was awarded outstanding vocational leader of the year by the Lafayette Rotary Club.
She also volunteered, during her teaching career, to help put together the Red Boiling Springs yearbook.
After retiring in 2000, Georgia Ann did not slow down, serving as a member of the Macon County Election Commission, a member of the board of trustees at the Macon County Library and a member of the board of the Macon County Education Foundation. She was also active in the Macon County High School Alumni Association, Relay for Life and also found happiness in collecting antiques.
She is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Jeanne Boles of the Bethany community; grandchildren, Katie McCall (and husband, Jonathan) of the Bethany community, Trent Boles of the Bethany community, Ellie Putman (and husband, Nathan) of Meridianville, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Lena Kate McCall, Jack Harvey McCall, Charlie Putman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Virginia and Billy Landrum of Lafayette, Jaynie and Joe West of the Union Camp community; brother-in-law, Glendon Boles of the Bethany community; and a host of family, friends and former students.
She will be sadly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
