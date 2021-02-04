Georgia Gustine Canada Green was born March 21, 1925, and departed this life on Jan. 23, 2021 at the age of 95 years, 10 months and two days.
She was born on the family farm in the Long Fork community of Macon County to James Henry and Loe Etta Smith Canada.
She was saved and baptized into Long Fork Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a member until her death.
On Oct. 3, 1942, she was married to Kenneth Green. To this union were born two sons, Billy Wayne and Robert Keith. After 40 years of marriage, she was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 20, 1982.
She worked a number of years in retail at Trapp Jewelers and Willard Smith Grocery Store.
After she ended public work, she spent much of her time crocheting and sewing. She did beautiful handiwork and found nothing short of perfection acceptable.
She was also an avid reader, especially the Bible.
Her favorite activity was the many hours she spent walking miles and miles up and down the country road where she lived. She was blessed to be able to live her entire life on the farm where she was born.
She is survived by: her sons Bill (Ruth) Green, Bob (Teresa) Green; a grandson, Chet (Kim) Green; four granddaughters, Beth (Martin) Griewahn, Heather (Kris) Dillard, Leah (Chad) Swindle, and Kendra (John) Miller; eight great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
