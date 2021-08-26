Georgia Hagan Armour, 94, of Lafayette and formerly of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Gallatin.
Georgia was at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
Graveside services and interment for Georgia Hagan Armour was conducted from the Anderson & Son Memorial Park on Aug. 21, with Glen Brawner officiating.
Chris Roberts, Zach Armour, Keith Page, Travis Page, Cameron Roberts and Scott Thomas served as pallbearers.
Georgia Hagan Armour was born on Feb. 21, 1927, in Macon County, one of nine siblings born to the late Chester and Norma Parkes Hagan, and departed this life on Aug. 18, 2021. at the age of 94 years, five months and 28 days.
On Sept. 25, 1948, she married the love of her life, Cortess Armour, who preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2017. They shared 69 wonderful years together.
She was preceded in death by: her sisters, Alma Ruth Hix, Mildred Roark, Myrtle Bohanan, Gladys Vaughn; and brothers, James Hagan, Kenneth Hagan , Robert Hagan and Charles Hagan.
Georgia worked as a factory worker for many years, but her favorite job was being a homemaker. She was a member of Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Bobby Thomas of Lafayette, Deborah and Dean Roberts of Lafayette; son, Barry Armour (and wife, Tracey) of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Scott and Tina Thomas of McMinnville, Veronica and Keith Page of Knoxville, Chris Roberts of Gallatin, Nicole Cothron of Gallatin, Zachary Armour of Nashville; great-grandchildren, Cameron Roberts, Jadeyn Cothron, Alexa Cothron, Travis Page, Jaclyn Davis, Corey Davis, Josh Graham; sisters-in-law, Wanda Hagan, L.E. Day, Geraldean East; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
