Gerald “Gerry” Owen Dunham, Jr., 58, of Lafayette, passed away on April 3.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1962, in Portland, to Gerald Dunham, Sr., and Barbara Gass.
Private burial services will be conducted at a later date.
Gerry was half of the Howser and Dunham Accounting Firm in Lafayette for a number of years.
In his spare time, Gerry enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed reading, listing to music and baking.
Gerry will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by: his father, Gerald Dunham, Sr.; mother, Barbara Gass Perry (and husband, Gene); sons, Garek Dunham (and wife, Shannon), Steffen Elizabeth Dunham, Tyler Dunham (and wife, Kaci); grandchildren, Norah Dunham, Gabe Dunham, Mollie Dunham, Kennedi Dunham, Tamber Dunham, Alexis Burton, Ashton Burton; and brother, Greg Dunham (and wife, Heather).
A memorial service with military honors was conducted on April 6, from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
