Geraldean Hire Bransford was born on March 14, 1934, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late C.R. and Beulah Keene Hire. She was one of three daughters born to this union. Geraldean was saved by The Lord’s Sweet Grace as a young girl at Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church. In 1945 Geraldean united with Pleasant Hill by experience in Baptism. She always stated this to be one of her greatest accomplishments in life. Geraldean met the love of her life, Mr. Rudolph Bransford, and they married on September 19, 1953, in Corinth, Mississippi, after Rudolph returned from serving his country during the Korean War. They were blessed with five children and almost sixty-two years of marriage before Rudolph’s passing on May 14, 2015. Geraldean owned and operated two successful dress shops and she helped Rudoph start his plumbing and electrical business. She later worked at Citizens Bank and finished her career at Wal-Mart. She retired on January 1, 2006, after fifteen years of dedicated service. Geraldean was very loving to her family and friends. She made birthdays and holidays so special for her family. Geraldean and Rudolph made sure to raise their children in church, so they could learn and know about The Love of The Lord. Geraldean would rejoice each time she learned of a grandchild or great-grandchild getting saved. Along with her parents and dear husband, Geraldean was also preceded in death by her Son, Chad N. Bransford; and Sister, Joyce Dean Shrum.
On Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the age of eighty-seven years, six months, and nineteen days, Geraldean was called to her Heavenly Reward. She had missed her husband, Rudolph, and son, Chad very much, and they were finally reunited at Heaven’s Pearly Gates. Geraldean loved her Lord, family, and friends with all of her heart. She will be dearly missed by all! Geraldean Hire Bransford is survived by; Daughter, Sharon Crawford; Sons, Richard Bransford and Wife, Anne, Phillip Bransford and Wife, Cynthia, and Brad Bransford; Sister, Shelia Wright; Grandchildren, Kyle Reid, Kayla Carver, Leslie Bransford, Beth Fuqua, Allen Bransford, Lori Capps, Dusty Bransford, Nicole Carver, Jessica Allison, Josh Bransford, Jessica Bransford, and Cierra Daniels. Twenty Great-Grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Ms. Geraldean Hire Bransford were conducted on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Reverend Kenny Sullivan officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Kyle Reid, Bransen Capps, Hunter Capps, Dustin Bransford, Allen Bransford, and Ben Hall. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
