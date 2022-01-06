Ms. Gladys Armour Vasey, age 99, of Lafayette, passed away December 27, 2021. Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, December 30, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bode officiating. Interment followed in The Galen Cemetery.
Gladys Vasey
Megan Purazrang
Editor
