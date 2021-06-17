Glenda Smith Tirjan, 57, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on June 8, 2021, at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Funeral services were conducted on June 12 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Randy Roper and Keith McDonald officiating.
Interment followed in Bethany Cemetery. Jason Tirjan, Granite Tirjan, Jaccob Tirjan, Michael Tirjan, Josh Tirjan and Stephen Tirjan served as pallbearers.
Glenda was born on Nov. 30, 1963, in Monroe County, Kentucky, one of three siblings born to the late Prendle and Ina D. Cherry Smith.
On Dec. 10, 1993, she married Mark Tirjan, who survives. They shared more than 27 wonderful years together.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Red Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
Glenda was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and she was always willing to help those in need.
Survivors besides her husband Mark include: daughters, Laura Tirjan of Westmoreland, Rebecca Tirjan of Red Boiling Springs, Kaitlin Niles both of Red Boiling Springs; sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Stephanie Tirjan of Westmoreland, Granite Tirjan of Goodrich, Michigan, Jaccob and Brooke Tirjan of Lafayette, Josh Tirjan of Gamaliel, Kentucky, Michael and Chelsea Tirjan of Lafayette, Stephen Tirjan of Lafayette; grandchildren, Caden, Kaelyn, Audrey, Lakelyn, Kalani; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Robert Birdwell of Lafayette, Brenda and Keith McDonald of Red Boiling Springs, and Beverly Stewart of Red Boiling Springs.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
