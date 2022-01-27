Glenn “Bo” Summers, age 71 of Lafayette, passed away January 12, 2022. Funeral services were conducted on Friday, January 14, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Kenneth Summers officiating. Interment followed in the Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Glenn 'Bo' Summers
Megan Purazrang
Editor
