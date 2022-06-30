Grace Ann McFadden Eakles, age 82, of the Pumpkintown Community in Macon County, TN, passed away Friday morning, June 24, 2022, at the Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Funeral Services were conducted Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Dale Strong officiating. Interment followed in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.

