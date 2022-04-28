Griffin Drake Goolsby and Gatlin Jack Goolsby, the infant twin sons of Dalton and Kelsey Jenkins Goolsby of Flippin, Ky., passed away Friday afternoon April 22, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, TN.
Funeral Services for Griffin Drake and Gatlin Jack Goolsby were conducted Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Hugh Wayne Clark officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
