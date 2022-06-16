Gus Taylor Fisher, age 90, of the Long Creek Community in Macon County, TN, passed away on, June 12, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Dewayne Gregory officiating. Interment followed in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the Veterans Honor Guard.

