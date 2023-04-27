Gwendolyn Inez Hammock Linville, better known as Gwen, was born into this world on June 5, 1945, in Hartsville, to the late Forrest Hammock and Gustine Sloan Hammock.
She was carried by the angels to her Heavenly home on April 18, 2023, at the age of 77 years, 10 months, and 13 days.
At the age of 14, Gwen was saved by the Lord’s sweet grace. She was a member of Willard Missionary Baptist Church.
Gwen was a 1963 graduate of Macon County High School, where she excelled in basketball, playing for the Tigerettes.
She married the love of her life and best friend, Shelvy Linville, on Sept. 6, 1963, and they were blessed with two children. If Gwen had lived until September, she and Shelvy would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Along with her parents, Gwen was also preceded in death by: her daughter, Bridget Suzette Linville.
Gwen was a homemaker until her children started school. She started her working career at Butler Drugs in Lafayette.
Gwen then went to work for Doyle Gaines at the Macon County Board of Education, where she was very involved in the March of Dimes drive. Afterwards, she worked at Macon Bank & Trust Company for 20 years.
In 1996, Gwen was appointed to be the Macon County Clerk and Master. She served in that position for 14 years.
Gwen was a member of the Lions/Lioness Club and served in every officer position.
She was instrumental in starting the Lions/Lioness variety show and even convinced Shelvy to perform as one of the Blues Brothers.
Gwen retired in 2010 after serving her community for almost 40 years.
Gwen will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Gwen is survived by: her husband, Shelvy Linville; son, Barry Linville; granddaughters, Tara Linville Litchford (and husband, Justin), Kayla Linville Carver (and fiancé, Garrett Emberton); great-grandchildren, Clayton Litchford, Laiken Litchford, Cale Litchford, Luke Henry Litchford, Hayden Carver, Raelyn Carver; and brother, Forrest Hammock, Jr. (and wife, Jane). Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Jerry Gammon and Ricky Wilson officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Justin Litchford, Clayton Litchford, Johnny Woosley, Scotty Woosley, Jimmy Fuqua, Jimmy Glover, John Brewer and Donald Brewer. Honorary pallbearers were the Macon County High School class of 1963.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
