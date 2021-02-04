Harold Andrew Leath was born on April 19, 1946, in Gallatin, to the late Andrew Leath and Ola Carmouche Leath. He was one of four children born to this union.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by: his brother, Ronnie Leath; sister, Carol Clark; and daughter-in-law, Pam Leath.
On June 28, 1965, he married the love of his life, Betty. They spent 55 years together. They were blessed with one son.
Harold very much enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and also attending church. He also loved his greenhouses and farming.
On Monday, January 25, 2021, at the age of 74, Harold was called to his Heavenly home. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by: his wife, Betty Leath; son, Ricky Leath; brother, Teddy Leath (and wife, Cathy); brothers-in-law, Jimmy Harp, Judson Clark, Tim Harp (and wife, Dana, and nephew, Justin Harp); sister-in law, Jean Sircy; granddaughter, Chelsea Workman (and husband, Curtis); and great-grandsons, Greyson Workman, Brextyn Workman.
Funeral services were conducted on Jan. 28 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Todd O’Hair and Ricky Vance officiating. Interment followed in Eulia Cemetery, with Michael Clark, Jason Clark, Gary Leath, Curtis Workman, Justin Harp and Bobby Carmouche serving as pallbearers.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
