Harold Donald “Donnie” Preece, 70, of Lafayette, passed away on Feb. 3, 2023.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1952, to the late Willis Paul and Betty Joline Streets Preece in East Liverpool, Ohio.
Mr. Preece was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Preece was preceded in death by his son, Donny Allen Preece, and his brothers, William Allen and Robert Preece.
He is survived by: his wife of nearly 17 years, Donna Lynn Surrett Preece; his children, Gabe Preece, Danielle Preece, Justin Boisclair; his sister, Carla Edwards; his brother, Mikey Preece; as well as nine grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Preece were conducted on Saturday at 10 a.m. from Westmoreland First Baptist Church in Westmoreland, with John Racioppa officiating. The family received visitors on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Westmoreland First Baptist.
The interment was conducted on Sunday at 2 p.m. from Nelia Memorial Gardens in
Mills River, North Carolina, with Jack Surrett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral expenses by mailing those to Woodard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 797, Westmoreland, Tennessee, 37186.
